TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Tempe involving Mesa police officers. The situation remains under investigation.
Mesa police officials say the incident began around 10 a.m. when Mesa officers found a man slumped over the wheel of a car in the parking lot of Panda Express located near Dobson Road south of the Loop 202 freeway.
The vehicle he was in was reported stolen, and when officers began giving commands, the suspect drove off, say Mesa police officials.
A police helicopter was used to locate the suspect in a vehicle in a covered parking spot near University Drive and Evergreen Road in Tempe.
That’s when the officer involved shooting occurred, say police. The suspect was transported to the hospital and was pronounced dead.
Witness told Arizona's Family that he heard several shots.
This is the 39th officer-involved shooting of the year in the Phoenix area.