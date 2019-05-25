SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- One person has died following a two-vehicle crash in Scottsdale.
The incident occurred at 11:30 a.m. near Scottsdale Road and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard.
Police say that one vehicle when it collided with another vehicle. The first vehicle struck the second vehicle in the intersection in a "T-bone" fashion. The driver of the second vehicle was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
The male driver of the first vehicle was uninjured and he remained at the scene. The intersection will remain closed for the next several hours.
(1) comment
"Police say that one vehicle when it collided with another vehicle." What sort of sentence is this? Are you hiring elementary school children to write your articles now?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.