PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An armed man was shot and killed by a Phoenix police officer early Thursday morning in Maryvale, according to police.
This was the second of two officer-involved shootings within two hours. The first was at about 11 p.m. Wednesday near Peoria High School.
[RELATED: Suspect shot in face in officer-involved shooting in Peoria]
Police say officers were in the area of 51st Avenue and Indian School Road looking for suspects believed to be involved in a reported burglary of a convenience store. The suspects had stolen cigarettes and fled in the area.
[MAP: 2019 officer-involved shootings in Arizona]
While police were searching the area, officers noticed a pickup truck speeding through the neighborhood with its lights out.
Police say the pickup truck fled after officers tried to stop it. By the time officers caught up to the fleeing truck, those inside had bailed and ran off.
A witness told officers that they saw four suspects run from the truck and split up in different directions.
An officer then saw one man, later identified as 43-year-old Eugene Horn, near, near 47th Avenue and Hazelwood, which is south of Camelback.
When the officer approached Horn, police say he pulled out a handgun and aimed it at the officer. That's when they say the officer exited his car and shot Horn.
Horn was taken to the hospital where he later died. The officer was uninjured.
A second man, 24-year-old Calvin Mejia, was found in the area and was arrested.
He was booked on one count of murder since someone died during the crime he committed, police said. He also a burglary charge but not in connection to the convenience store burglary. Police said the four suspects were not part of that burglary.
The other two suspects were not located.
Police had 47th Avenue temporarily closed between Campbell to Highland avenues.
The investigation is ongoing.
(8) comments
Thank you for your service, officers. The streets are safer without these scum on it.
Point a gun at a police officer, you can bet your gonna get shot. The officer didn't do anything wrong, you did. They risk there lives everyday, they deserve respect. Instead they deal with ya hoo's like you. So you learn the hard way. That officer earns the right to go home to his family at night.So keep pointing ya hoo's you ain't gonna win. Glad the officer is okay
We'll see a lot of flippant comments here, but I doubt we'll see any sincere appreciation expressed to our police officers. THANK YOU officers for placing your lives at risk everyday so that we are safer. You are the true definition of HERO.
Take out the trash. Glad the Officer is OK
Bad things happen to bad people.
"suspect pulled out a handgun and aimed it at the officer It is not clear if the suspect fired at the officer" Doesn't make any difference aimed at the officer is all it takes... The officer goes home SAFE.
'
The best possible outcome! Thanks to the guys in blue.
good riddance
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.