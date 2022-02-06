Man dead, another in critical condition after Pilot Truck Stop shooting in Avondale

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead and another man is fighting for his life at a hospital after a shooting at an Avondale truck stop early Sunday. Police were called out to the Pilot Truck Stop at 99th Avenue and the I-10 just before 5 a.m.
Officers arrived to find two men who had been shot. Avondale Police Officer Jaret Redfearn says they were taken to the hospital, where one of the men died. The other victim remains in critical condition. Their names have not been released. Detectives are still on the scene while they work to learn what led up the shooting. Arizona's Family crew on scene shows that the store remains closed as the investigation takes place.