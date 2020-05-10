Man dead after van crashes into his car in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after a van collided with the car he was driving in Glendale late Sunday morning. It happened around 11:30 a.m. in the area of 95th Avenue, north of Camelback Road.
After emergency responders arrived, the man was taken to a local hospital where police say he was pronounced dead. His name and age haven't been released yet. The people who were in the van were taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons and are doing okay.
Glendale police are investigating the circumstances that led to the crash. It's not clear whether speed or impairment were factors in this crash.
Stay with azfamily.com for the latest on this incident.