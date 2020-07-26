TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man in his 20's is dead after a shooting in Tempe early Sunday morning. Police say dispatchers received calls about shots being heard in the area of University and McClintock drives around midnight.
When officers arrived, the wounded man was found on the street. Police and the Tempe Fire Medical Rescue team tried to save his life, but he died after being taken to the hospital.
How the shooting started is unknown, and there is no suspect information at this time.
Stay with Arizona's Family for the latest on this incident.