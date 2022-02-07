PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is dead after officers shot him near 30th Avenue and McDowell Road on Monday afternoon. Sgt. Philip Krynsky with the Phoenix Police Department says a woman was stabbed by a man just after 1 p.m. Officers said when they arrived, they found the man holding a sharp object, and an officer told the man to put it down. Officers say the man did not listen, and an officer then shot him.
The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Officers say the woman was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition. The officer involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave, as is standard procedure. Police say the man and woman knew each other, but their relationship is unknown at this time. The man's name has not been released. No officers were injured, and the investigation is ongoing.