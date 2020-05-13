PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are looking for information from the public after a man was shot and killed inside a west Phoenix home on Wednesday night.

Emergency responders were called out to the house near 36th Avenue and Moreland Street, which is north of Roosevelt Street, just after 7 p.m. They found the victim dead inside the house. Investigators are trying to figure out a suspect description and a possible motive. Moreland Street is restricted between 36th and 37th avenues.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police or those who want to remain anonymous can call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

Callers can remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

This shooting happened just 30 minutes after another deadly shooting in the west Phoenix area on Wednesday. Police said around 6:30 p.m., they found a man shot to death in the area of 71st Avenue and McDowell. That's about 8 miles away from this shooting. The shooter and victim may have known each other in that incident. Police haven't said if they're connected.