PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say a man died early Sunday morning after he was shot in a southwest Phoenix neighborhood.
Sgt. Maggie Cox with the Phoenix Police Department says that officers were called to the area near 91st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road around 1:15 a.m. after reports of a shooting.
When they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot. He was later identified as 55-year-old Jose Morales Roman. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Violent Crimes Bureau at (602)262-6141 or to remain anonymous, call Silent Witness at (480) WITNESS or (480) TESTIGO, for Spanish.