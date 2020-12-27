Murder investigation

Phoenix police say 55-year-old Jose Morales Roman died after being found shot early Sunday morning.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say a man died early Sunday morning after he was shot in a southwest Phoenix neighborhood.

Sgt. Maggie Cox with the Phoenix Police Department says that officers were called to the area near 91st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road around 1:15 a.m. after reports of a shooting. 

When they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot. He was later identified as 55-year-old Jose Morales Roman. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Violent Crimes Bureau at (602)262-6141 or to remain anonymous, call Silent Witness at (480) WITNESS or (480) TESTIGO, for Spanish.

 

