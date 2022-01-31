PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead and another man is injured after a shooting in Phoenix on Monday evening.
Police say the shooting happened near 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street just before 8 p.m. Officers say a group of people were in the area when someone began shooting and two men were hit. One man was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died. Another man was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say they are investigating what led up to the shooting. Officers say the suspect has not been found and the investigation is ongoing.