GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday morning in Glendale.
According to Glendale police, the shooting occurred in the area of 69th Avenue, just north of Union Hills Drive.
Around 10:15 a.m., police went to the area and found a dead man outside of a home.
No one else was found harmed, police say.
Police say that the shooter reportedly left the area in a car, and knew the man who was shot and killed.
The identity of the victim has not been disclosed at this time.
