PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after a shooting at a Phoenix apartment complex.
The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. Friday, in the area of 35th and Dunlap avenues.
When police arrived at the complex, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Video from the scene showed multiple police units in the area of the apartment complex.
Officers are trying to determine the circumstances of the shooting. It is unclear if a suspect is in custody at this time.