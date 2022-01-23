PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department say a man is dead after he was shot in a central Phoenix parking lot late Saturday night.
Phoenix Police Sgt. Ann Justus Officers were called out to the area 17th and Adams streets, north of Jefferson, after a report of someone being shot around 9:30 p.m. Detectives arrived on scene to find a man, now identified as 20-year-old Darea Owens, with gunshot wounds. Investigators believe Owens was with a group of people when a shooting broke out. Owens was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities are still working to learn more information about what might have led up to the shooting. No information about a suspect has been released. Police are asking anyone with information to call the the department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.