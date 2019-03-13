Man dead after pickup truck goes up in flames in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was killed after his pickup truck went up in flames in Tempe Wednesday night.
The single-car crash happened near 48th Street and Roeser Road at about 7 p.m.
Det. Natalie Barela with the Tempe Police Department said when crews arrived on scene, the vehicle was on fire.
The driver of the truck was treated at the scene where crews discovered that he had an apparent gunshot wound, Barela said.
He was taken to a nearby trauma center where he was later pronounced dead.
It's unclear how the crash happened and the cause of death has not yet been determined. His identity has not yet been released.
After reading the article, a better headline might be:.....Man dead after he is shot & crashes truck.
