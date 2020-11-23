PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A man is dead after a shooting that happened Monday evening in Phoenix.
Officers were called to a reported shooting near Camelback Road and 39th Avenue around 6:45 p.m. When they arrived they found an man with a gunshot wound, police say.
Paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital where was pronounced dead.
Investigators learned there was an altercation between several people who knew each other when the shooting occurred.
Police say this investigation in the early stages.