KINGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Investigators are trying to figure out how a man died following an officer-involved shooting in Kingman early Wednesday morning.
According to police, officers received a call about a man with a machete who was chopping at his neighbor's bushes just after 12:30 a.m. But by the time officers got there, the man was gone.
Nearly two hours later, the same man, later identified as 45-year-old Jason Arpad Peters, left his home and fired a rifle round into somebody's house, investigators said. When officers arrived, Peters went back into his home and fired more rounds at officers, sparking a standoff. For hours, he fired rounds out of the windows, hitting officers' vehicles and nearby homes, according to police. At around 5:30 a.m., he fired another round out of the back window toward a Kingman Police officer. That officer returned fire. Peters stopped firing his gun and negotiations continued, police said. But after not getting a response from Peters, the Lake Havasu City Police Department SWAT team searched the home and found Peters dead. That's when they discovered the weapon Peters had was a high-powered air rifle.
The Mohave County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death. The Kingman Police officer who returned fire is on administrative leave, which is customary in an officer-involved shooting. The Mohave County Sheriff's Office is investigating.
This is the 20th officer-involved shooting outside of Maricopa County and the 62nd in the state overall.