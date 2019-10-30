PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man died at the hospital after police say he suffered a medical episode and crashed his truck into a building in Phoenix on Wednesday night.
The crash happened at a building in the area of Black Canyon Highway and Mountain View Road.
Capt. Danny Gile with the Phoenix Fire Department said crews were initially going to the building due to reports of smoke. But when crews arrived, they found a truck in the building instead of a fire.
Gile initially said the man was 30 years old, however, Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with the Phoenix Police Department later said he was approximately 40 years old.
She said he was removed from the truck and taken to a hospital where he died.
Fortune said due to the lack of trauma and speed of the collision, police believe "the driver suffered a medical episode prior to the collision."
The cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.
He has yet to be identified.