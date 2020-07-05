Man dead after knife attack in Phoenix, suspect arrested

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was arrested in connection to a deadly stabbing in Phoenix early Sunday morning. It happened in the area of 36th Street and Thomas Road around 2 a.m.
When police got to the scene, they found a man who had been stabbed. Fire crews ultimately arrived and confirmed he was dead.
While investigating the deadly stabbing, officers got a description of the suspect, who was later identified as 47-year-old Major McKenzie. They eventually found McKenzie in the area and arrested him under probable cause after collecting more information. McKenzie is facing second-degree murder charges.