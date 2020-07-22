PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after a work-related incident at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
The incident happened in the UPS cargo area around 6 a.m. on Wednesday.
According to Phoenix police, a man was pronounced dead at the scene. Video from the scene showed police surrounding several UPS semi-trucks on the cargo ramp.
Detectives are on the scene investigating the incident. The name of the man killed has not been released.
Arizona's Family has reached out to UPS for a comment.
