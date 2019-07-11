CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A man is dead after a family fight in Chandler.
The incident happened at a house near Gilbert and Chandler Heights roads around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Chandler police said one of the family members called 911 after a family member was shot inside the house, a 60-year-old man.
When officers arrived they found the man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
According to police, a family argument turned into a physical altercation, resulting in the shooting.
Police are talking with the brother-in-law and the victim's wife who were inside the house at the time of the shooting.
Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates on this story.
How in the world does a family altercation lead to a shooting/murder? Can't somebody just leave and cool down for awhile? Should incorporate civility classes and conflict resolution education into the schools. May not help now, but will eventually, you would think.
What is it about the east valley elite? Name these people.
Uh oh. Can't wait to hear more about this one.
