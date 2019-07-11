CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A man is dead after a family fight led to a shooting in Chandler.
The incident happened at a house near Gilbert and Chandler Heights roads on Thursday morning.
Chandler police responded to a call about a reported shooting around 8:30 a.m.
When officers arrived, they discovered 62-year-old Charles Vallow unresponsive, and suffering from two gunshot wounds to his chest. Vallow, a resident of Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators learned that Vallow had gone to the home to pick up his son.
Vallow’s estranged wife resides at the home with their son and her daughter. Vallow’s brother-in-law was also in the residence.
While at the home, Vallow and his wife got into an argument.
Fearing the argument would elevate to a physical altercation between Vallow and his estranged wife, police say that Vallow’s brother-in-law intervened on behalf of his sister.
Soon, Vallow and his brother-in-law were in a physical fight.
At one point during the fight, police say Vallow struck his brother-in-law in the head with a baseball bat.
Soon after, Vallow was shot by his brother-in-law, according to police.
After he allegedly shot Vallow, the brother-in-law called 911 and performed CPR on Vallow until emergency medical personnel arrived at the home.
Vallow’s estranged wife and brother-in-law were brought to the Chandler Police Department for questioning.
The two have since been released.
No one has been arrested and no charges have been filed at this time.
When the investigation has been completed, the case will be sent to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for review.
