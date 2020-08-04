PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Police are investigating after a man died after being taken into custody by Phoenix police.
The incident happened in the area of 51st Avenue and Indian School Road in the Maryvale area on Tuesday morning.
According to Phoenix police, officers responded to the scene after getting reports of a suspicious man looking into shopping center cars. When an officer arrived at the scene, the suspect ran across traffic lanes and into a liquor store. When the same officer attempted to get the suspect into custody inside the store, the suspect threw a beverage at the officer and ran outside.
Once outside, the officer was able to get the suspect on the ground and take him into custody.
Once in custody, the suspect tried to bite and kick officers, police said.
Police said the suspect was transported to the hospital for unknown reasons and died. Right now, police are conducting a death investigation.
If anyone has information about this incident and saw the man running across traffic, call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.