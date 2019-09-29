MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A man has died after he was shot several times in Mesa Sunday evening, police say.
The shooting happened at an apartment complex near Dobson Road and Main Street.
"Just sirens, but like a lot of sirens it was almost like a movie,” said apartment resident Robert Biggs who described what he heard.
“Besides being shocked I’m just a little afraid, it’s a little unnerving,” said Morgan Jones who has live at the complex for a year.
Sunday afternoon police responded to the Coral Point Apartments after the victim was shot.
“All of a sudden we just heard some banging! It was just like three loud bangs and we just heard someone screaming outside,” said Anthony Calzada.
“We were inside watching football and all of a sudden we heard three gunshots so we ran outside,” said Nicholes Garcia.
Calzada and Garcia were visiting family at the complex when they heard the chilling sound of gunfire and ran to the apartment to try to help.
“It's just crazy to see to see another human being like that,” said Calzada.
"I was just trying to get people who didn't need to be there out of there,” said Garcia.
Police began an intensive search of the area after the suspect took off.
Residents and visitors say they’re still wrapping their head around what they witnessed.
“It’s kinda weird to see it happen so close it's kinda surreal,” said Biggs.
"It's horrible,” said Garcia.
The victim was transported to the hospital where he died.
No other details have been released.
