MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Police are investigating after a man was found with several gunshot wounds at a Circle K in Mesa.
According to Mesa police, officers responded to a shooting call at the convenience store near Guadalupe and Dobson roads around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man inside a vehicle; he had been shot several times. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he died from injuries, police said.
Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. No other information is known at this time.