PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after being shot in a tent in Phoenix.
According to Phoenix police, a man in his early 30s was shot at approximately 12:45 a.m. on Monday, in the area of 9th Avenue and Jackson Street.
When officers first arrived on the scene they found the man with gunshot injuries inside a tent on the street. The man was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
At this time, no one has been taken into custody. If you have any information regarding this shooting, call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.