TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has died after he was shot in the chest in Tempe early Monday morning.
Police responded to the shooting near McClintock Drive and Apache Boulevard just before 1 a.m.
When they arrived, officers located a man in the street who was shot in the chest.
Police say the man who was in his 30s died after being taken to the hospital.
They say there is no suspect information available at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
No other details were released.
(2) comments
Swab all of the officers hands for gunshot residue
Aren't you crybabies supposed to wait on the description of the person before determining an officer was in the wrong?
