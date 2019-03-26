PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has died after he was hit by a pickup truck in Phoenix late Tuesday night.
Police said 89-year-old Robert Breznay was crossing mid-block with a walker when he was struck by a westbound pickup truck near 31st Street and Indian School Road.
He was rushed to the hospital where he died.
Police said the driver, a 61-year-old woman, stayed on the scene.
They said speed does not appear to be a factor. Police did not say if impairment was a factor.
Indian School Road was closed in both directions.
The investigation remains ongoing.
(2) comments
This is actually starting to become humorous. Considering how often jaywalkers are getting nailed these days it HAS to be Darwinism in action. The country's collective IQ may actually increase if we keep knocking off these morons who aren't smart enough to not walk in traffic.
I see nothing humorous about a man who needed a walker being hit by a tuck. My condolences to his family, and friends.
