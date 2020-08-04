PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Police are investigating after a man died after being taken into custody by Phoenix officers.
The incident happened in the area of 51st Avenue and Indian School Road in the Maryvale area on Tuesday morning.
According to Phoenix police, officers responded to the scene after getting reports of a suspicious man looking into shopping center cars. When an officer arrived, the suspect ran across traffic lanes and into a liquor store. When the same officer attempted to get the suspect into custody inside the store, the suspect threw a beverage at the officer and ran outside.
Once outside, the officer was able to get the suspect on the ground and take him into custody.
Once in custody, the suspect tried to bite and kick officers, police said. He was eventually subdued and handcuffed. Due to his behavior, officers used a leg restraint to keep the man from kicking. He was eventually placed in the back seat of a police vehicle, and officers moved the car to a nearby parking lot for firefighters to evaluate.
In the parking lot, officers opened the door to speak with the man and noticed he was unresponsive. The suspect was removed from the vehicle and officers provided him water.
Fire personnel transported the man to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Right now, police are conducting a death investigation.
If anyone has information about this incident and saw the man running across traffic, call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.