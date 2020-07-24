PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after a shooting and argument in central Phoenix.
Phoenix police said the incident happened in the area of 30th Avenue and Buckeye Road around 7 a.m. on Friday.
When officers arrived on the scene they found a 29-year-old man who was dead in his car from a gun shot wound.
According to police, the victim was fighting with a man and woman earlier in the morning. During the argument, the victim was able to flee the scene but was later found by the man who was armed.
The suspects fled the scene before police arrived. If you have any information regarding this crime contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
The name of the victim has not been released.