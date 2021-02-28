PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has died after a shooting at a hotel near Indian School Road and the I-17 Saturday night.
Phoenix Police Sgt. Maggie Cox says it happened just before 8 p.m. and when officers arrived they found 31-year-old Dominicko Howell with gunshot wounds.
Howell was taken by Phoenix fire to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
No information has been released about a suspect, any arrests, or what led to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.
Police ask if you have any information to call them or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.