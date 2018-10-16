GLENDALE (3TV/CBS 5) − A man crossing mid-block on Peoria Avenue in Glendale was struck and killed late Monday night.
According to police, officers responded to the deadly crash near 51st Avenue and Peoria Avenue just before 10 p.m.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Traffic]
Police say the man was crossing mid-block not in a designated crosswalk when he was struck by a westbound vehicle.
The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Police say the driver remained on the scene and no signs of impairment were found.
The investigation remains ongoing.
The male victim has yet to be identified pending next-of-kin notifications.
