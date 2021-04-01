PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Authorities in Phoenix are investigating a shooting that injured a man outside a convenience store Thursday.
Officers were called to a QuikTrip store near 27th and Peoria avenues around 12:40 p.m. after a reported shooting, Phoenix police officials say. They found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition.
Investigators say the shooting suspect remained on scene and he's been detained by police. Traffic will be restricted in this area while detectives continue to investigate the scene.