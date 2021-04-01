PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in critical condition after a shooting outside a convenience story Thursday.
Phoenix police officers were called to a QuikTrip store near 27th and Peoria avenues around 12:40 p.m. after a reported shooting, Phoenix police officials say. They found a 29-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition. A 22-year-old security guard remained on the scene and was interviewed by police.
The security guard told police that he was aware of a verbal confrontation between the man and a 25-year-old woman in the parking lot by their car. As the security guard approached them, the argument turned physical and the security guard shot the man.
The convenience store and gas station were both blocked off for hours after the shooting while police logged evidence from the clothes left on the ground behind a gray car in the parking lot.
Kara Bare was just pulling in when the shooting happened.
"I heard a loud bang, shot, and I seen a homeless guy get up off the ground and kind of look, like it was serious. And then when I got to the parking lot you couldn't get in there but you could hear a girl screaming and everybody standing, ya know, just all over the place," she said.
Other witnesses say a man and his girlfriend got into a fight and a security guard got involved.
"I just jumped out and I grabbed a towel and I ran back to him and I lifted his head up and I just tried to help him, ya know," Bare said.
Though the man was bleeding badly from his head, Bare says he was still conscious when paramedics took him away.
The security guard was released as police continue to investigate.