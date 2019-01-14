MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Hundreds were without power after a man crashed his car into a power pole in the East Valley on Monday evening.
It happened around 4:30 p.m. near Main Street and Crismon Road.
The man slammed into the pole due to a medical issue while driving, according to Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.
The man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The crash was estimated to affect more than 1,600 Salt River Project customers.
SRP restored power to impacted customers around 5:30 p.m.
The estimated power outage impact was from Ellsworth Road to Mountain Road, as well as from Adobe Road to Pueblo Avenue.
