TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A man convicted of murdering a Mesa High School math teacher more than two years ago has been sentenced to natural life plus 15 years in prison.
Caleb Bartels gunned down Ryne Zahner, a math teacher at Mesa High School, in his Tempe backyard on Jan. 15, 2017.
[RELATED: Jury finds man guilty of 1st-degree murder in 2017 killing of Mesa teacher]
Bartels fled and was on the run for six days. He was eventually arrested on Jan. 21 near Doyle, California after an off-duty highway patrolman spotted his vehicle alongside a highway.
Bartels was booked into a California jail before being extradited to Arizona three weeks later.
He was found guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated assault and burglary.
Police said Bartels and Zahner were friends and roommates at one time.
"This case involved the senseless death of a beloved math teacher who is mourned not only by his family, but by his students and community, said Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery. "Today's sentencing is a fitting punishment for the unjustified taking of an innocent life."
(1) comment
Just your average, deranged All-American with a gun!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.