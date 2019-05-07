PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The man who was convicted of killing a Gilbert police officer nine years ago has been sentenced to life in prison.
A jury decided on the punishment Tuesday for the first-degree murder charge against Christopher Redondo.
Prosecutors were seeking the death penalty.
State v Christopher Redondo: A jury sentenced Christopher Redondo to life in prison for first degree murder.— MC Superior Court (@courtpio) May 7, 2019
Redondo shot and killed Gilbert Police Lt. Eric Shuhandler during a traffic stop near Val Vista Drive and Baseline Road on Jan. 28, 2010.
[RELATED: Jury finds man guilty in 2010 murder of Gilbert police Lt. Eric Shuhandler]
One of the accomplices in the murder, Daimen Irizarry, had already been sentenced to life in prison for driving the getaway car and leading police on a 50-mile high-speed chase after Shuhandler was shot.
But getting Redondo's case to court took longer because of questions about his competence and the fact that prosecutors were seeking the death penalty.
[RELATED: Murder trial of accused cop killer finally underway nine years later]
His trial started in January of 2019 and he was found guilty of first-degree murder on April 17.
His attorneys will likely appeal.
Sentencing on the remaining counts against Redondo will be next week.
A jury sentenced Christopher Redondo to life in prison for first degree murder. Sentencing on the remaining counts will take place on May 17 at 9 am.— MC Superior Court (@courtpio) May 7, 2019
The Gilbert police chief tweeted out his reaction.
"This decision brings closure to our community after nine years of waiting for justice to be served for Lt. Eric Shuhandler. The Gilbert Police Department appreciates the continued support from our community. Lt. Shuhandler will be missed, but he will never be forgotten," said Chief Michael Soelberg.
After nine long years, our community finally has closure. Rest In Peace Lieutenant Shuhandler.💙🖤 pic.twitter.com/Uc2FivcsSA— Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) May 7, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.