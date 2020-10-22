SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A motorcyclist is dead after colliding head-on with an SUV going the wrong way on Loop 101 in Scottsdale early Thursday morning.
The Department of Public Safety says it happened just after 3 a.m. on the northbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) near Indian School Road.
The driver of the wrong-way SUV was identified on Thursday afternoon as 25-year-old Nicholas Sajovic. He was booked on a charge of second-degree murder.
Investigators have not identified the motorcyclist.
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, northbound Loop 101 was closed at Indian School but has since reopened.
No other details were released.