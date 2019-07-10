PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A verdict has been reached in the trial of the man charged with shooting and killing an off-duty Tempe Fire captain in Scottsdale last year.
Early Wednesday evening, Hezron Parks was found GUILTY of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Capt. Kyle Brayer on Feb. 3, 2018.
He was also found guilty of two disorderly conduct charges. But jurors were unable to reach a verdict on two aggravated assault charges.
Brayer had been riding on a golf cart with friends when officials said Parks started driving closely, nearly hitting the golf cart. When Brayer got out to talk to him, Parks fired the fatal shot.
Police said Parks took off that night, but turned himself in hours later.
In an unusual move, Parks took the stand during his trial to give his version of what happened.
On the night of the shooting, which took place during the week of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, traffic in Old Town Scottsdale was bumper to bumper, Parks was behind a golf cart in which Brayer and his friends were sitting.
Witnesses on the golf cart told police Parks revved his engine and bumped the back of the golf cart.
Parks claimed in court he didn't hit anyone. But when the fire captain and his friends started yelling profanities at him, Parks yelled back.
“I was like, ‘What’s your f***ing problem?” Parks said.
When Parks testified in his trial, he gave his account of what happened next. “That’s when I made eye contact with Kyle once again. And that’s when I heard him say, 'You’re gonna pay for what you did,'" Parks said.
“He proceeded to get off the back of the golf cart, and started kicking on the hood of my car,” Parks continued.
Parks said 15 seconds later, Brayer rushed to his driver’s side window, putting his head nearly inside the window.
“And that’s when I leaned away from the window. And he kept on advancing," Parks said. "And that’s when I turned away from him, and I grabbed my registered firearm.”
He then got up and showed the jury what happened next.
“Without looking, I just fired one shot basically over my body and that’s when I saw my attacker wasn’t there anymore,” said Parks, as he demonstrated the movement while standing up.
“I didn’t know I made contact with him,” he said.
Parks said he sped off not knowing what happened, but hit parked cars.
He told the jury he went home.
When his brother later showed him that news outlets were reporting a man had been shot in Scottsdale, Parks said he knew Brayer had been hit, so he turned himself in.
Brayer, age 34, was a proud veteran. To Tempe firefighters, he was also a brother.
“I knew Kyle pretty well over the last ten years of his life there,” Eric Arias of the Tempe Fire Department has said. “The loss of a family member. It’s hard to put into words what that is and how that feels,”
“I remember when he got hired. He was always an all-star,” said Don Jongewaard, President of Tempe Firefighters Union.
