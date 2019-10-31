AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A 28-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly grabbing a 3-year-old girl in front of her Avondale home. It happened at about 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, in the area of Central and Western avenues not far from Fred Campbell Park.
According to public court documents, Robert Xavier Rubio grabbed the toddler by her shirt. She was on the front patio of her home. Police say the toddler’s aunt was nearby and came out when the little girl started screaming. The aunt told police Rubio took off on a skateboard after she grabbed her niece’s shirt and pulled her back toward the house.
Police say the aunt told them she had seen Rubio in the neighborhood but did not know him. She gave police a description of what Rubio was wearing and mentioned that he had “noticeable tattoos.”
Officers say they found Rubio about 30 minutes later while working an unrelated call. He was wearing the clothes the toddler’s aunt described, according to police. Court documents say she also identified him.
Police said Rubio admitted being in the area but denied grabbing the toddler.
Court documents show that Rubio has convictions for theft and shoplifting and has failed to appear in court as ordered at least twice.
The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office filed two felony charges – attempted kidnapping and aggravated assault – against Rubio on Oct. 29.