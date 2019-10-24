CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Police say a car explosion at a Chandler gas station was caused by a man who might have been impaired.
It happened just before 1 p.m. Thursday at the AM-PM at Chandler Boulevard and Alma School Road.
Video from the Arizona's Family News Chopper showed a tow truck hauling the burned cars away.
[WATCH: First report]
According to police, Clemente Torres parked at a pump and went into the store to pay for some gas.
Police says the 21-year-old realized he was at the wrong pump, got into his car and sped around the pumps, hitting a 77-year-old woman who was filling up her car.
Cellphone video shot by Robert Waite shows the front end of Torres' car on fire right before the explosion. The burning car was nudged up right behind the woman's car.
Torres and an AM-PM employee tried to put out the fire with both water and a fire extinguisher, but they could not do it.
[PHOTOS: From the scene]
Torres ran away, police said, but was found a short time later and is now under investigation for possible impaired driving.
The woman he allegedly hit was taken to the Arizona Burn Center. Her condition was not immediately available.
Police say there is surveillance video of the explosion and fire, but they will not be releasing it right away.