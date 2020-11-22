GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A man suffered serious burns after a fire broke out in the garage of a Glendale home.

It happened early Sunday evening at a house near 75th Avenue north of Camelback Road.

More than a dozen firetrucks responded to the scene.

The fire broke out early Saturday evening

It appeared that the fire had scorched the garage and then extended into the house, damaging the home itself part of the roof.

The victim suffered burns to his hands and arms. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

There's no word yet on the cause of the fire.

 

