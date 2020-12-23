Man burned in early morning apartment fire in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS) -- A man was burned after a fire broke out at an apartment complex near Seventh Street and Bell Road in Phoenix early Wednesday morning.
Phoenix fire crews were called to the Bellridge Apartments just after 2 a.m. for reports of a fire.
According to a Phoenix fire captain, firefighters arrived on the scene to find heavy black smoke coming out of one of the units.
Fire crews were able to put the fire out before it spread to the other apartments.
No firefighters were injured, and it's unknown how many occupants will be displaced.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.