Man burned, 1 cat dead, 1 cat missing after stove fire in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A man suffered second degree burns and one of his cats is dead, another missing after a stove fire in Phoenix, fire officials said. The fire started just after 2 a.m. at the Rancho Encanto Chateaux near 29th Avenue and Greenway Parkway.
David Ramirez with the Phoenix Fire Department says they responded to the apartments for reports of a stove fire. When fire crews arrived they found a working fire in a unit on the second floor. They were able to get the fire under control before it spread to other units.
Fire says a 50-year-old man was able to get out of his unit before they arrived, but suffered burns to his face, the side of his head and his shoulder. He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
The Phoenix Fire Crisis team is currently on scene and assisting a person who will be displaced from this fire. No firefighters were injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
