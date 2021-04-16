PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Police are looking for the man who broke into a woman’s west Phoenix apartment and touched her while she was in the shower.
It happened shortly before 8 a.m. Friday in a neighborhood west of 67th Avenue and Indian School Road.
The woman called the police to report a burglary/assault. According to Sgt. Andy Williams of the Phoenix Police Department, she told responding officers that the man, whom she does not know, ran away.
Investigators are processing the woman’s apartment for evidence and looking for witnesses.
No other information was immediately available.