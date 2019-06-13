PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- As we deal with scorching temperatures this week, one man is being hailed as a hero for rescuing a toddler out of a hot car in Phoenix.
The incident happened near Camelback Road and 44th Street.
By total chance, Arthur Keating passed by just moments after a 14-month-old girl had accidentally been locked in a car.
He said the little girl's mom was frantically trying to rescue her while on the phone with 911.
In triple digit heat, he said he knew time was against them.
That's when he used one of his tools to break the car's back window.
With his adrenaline pumping, he told Arizona’s Family it took several tries before there was a big enough hole to reach the car's keys, because of anti-theft windows.
“I could've picked up the car if I had to. Now I know what that means as "fight or flight" mode. I blacked out and was morally upset. I was going as fast as I could,” Keating said.
According to witnesses, the little girl was upset, but okay.
Keating said the incident was the result of a common mistake, with the mom forgetting her keys in the car while making a quick stop.
