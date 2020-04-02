BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The man accused of opening fire on two parked cars at a home in late February is now behind bars, Buckeye police say.
Officers arrested 22-year-old Jahvaun Rodgers on Wednesday. According to police, he fired three shots using a 9 mm handgun in the neighborhood near Miller and Baseline roads on Feb. 25. No one was in the cars but there were people in the house. There were no injuries.
Investigators said they used surveillance video and witnesses to get a description of Rodgers and his white Nissan Altima with distinctive damage. After a month-long investigation, police located Rodgers. When he was arrested, Rodgers had a 9 mm handgun in the driver door panel of his Nissan, police said. Ballistics tests showed it was the same gun used in the drive-by shooting, according to officers. Rodgers was booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail on charges of drive-by shooting, aggravated assault, misconduct involving weapons and criminal damage.