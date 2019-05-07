PHOENIX (AP) - Lawyers for a black man shown on video being beaten by five Mesa police officers last year have filed a federal lawsuit against the city and three of the policemen.
Attorneys for 35-year-old Robert Johnson are seeking a jury trial and at least $2 million in compensation for the May 2018 incident.
The suit alleges excessive force, wrongful arrest, negligence, assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
A call to Mesa's attorney for comment wasn't immediately returned Tuesday.
The apartment complex video shows police officers repeatedly punching the unarmed Johnson as he stood against a wall after he failed to follow their instructions to sit down.
A police report states Johnson was verbally defiant and confrontational, but his attorneys say there was no reason for officers to hit him.
