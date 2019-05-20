MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is facing charges after police said he beat up a boy with severe behavioral health issues, the Mesa Police Department said.
According to court documents, Anthony Kojo Adusei punched and kicked the 14-year-old, who. Adusei was supposed to be taking care of on Monday, May 13 near the Loop 202 Red Mountain and Broadway Road.
Two of his coworkers witnessed the attack, police said.
Police said the victim sustained an "obvious abrasion above the right eye."
When police interviewed him, Adusei originally said he only extended his arm to keep the boy from biting him. He later changed his story to say he hit the boy once.
He is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault.
(2) comments
A real man.......NOT!👨🏿⚖️
Is Mesa PD hiring??
