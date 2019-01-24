PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A formal trespass notice has been issued to a man after a bizarre speech Wednesday night at a Phoenix City Council meeting.
That man, 71-year-old Larry Naman, was responsible for shooting a former Maricopa County Supervisor back in 1997. He spent 12 years in prison, then showed up at Wednesday night's meeting.
[RELATED: Convicted shooter calls Suns arena vote 'the equivalent of a bloody act of violence']
“On August 13, 1997 I walked in to the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors auditorium and shot Mary Rose Wilcox over the baseball stadium tax matter,” said Larry Naman from the podium inside council chambers.
He says he shot Wilcox because he was angry she voted for a sales tax increase to help fund the Diamonbacks' stadium.
Then Wednesday night, as the Phoenix City Council was preparing to vote on renovations for the Sun’s arena, he showed up again and reminded everyone what he did two decades ago.
“If you do it, you're crossing the line and carrying the equivalent to a bloody act of violence towards the public,” said Naman.
“He took everyone by surprise and it was very, very chilling,” said Wilcox.
Wilcox survived that shooting and stayed involved in local government, even attending last night's meeting.
“And I felt it was a real threat to the council. I felt that he basically said ‘if you vote this way, you open yourself to violence.’ And then used me as an example. So what more can you say? It was a threat,” said Wilcox.
Councilmember Mike Nowakowski wrote a letter the following day. He asked the City Manager for a change in policy, saying anyone who makes threats should be removed from chambers and asked the police chief to investigate Naman's actions.
Phoenix Police say his statements did not rise to a criminal level, but if he enters council chambers again, he faces arrest.
The City Manager’s office says they are looking into the request.
“You don't ever deny anyone the right to speak because it's a first amendment right, but you can only speak if you don't threaten people,” said Wilcox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.