PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A man was rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition after his pickup truck went up in flames in Phoenix.
The single-car crash happened near 48th Street and Roeser Road Wednesday evening.
Phoenix Fire Capt. Jake Van Hook said the pickup truck was on fire when crews arrived.
The driver of the truck was treated at the scene and then rushed to a nearby trauma center.
It's unclear how the crash happened.
The area was shut down while police began investigating.
